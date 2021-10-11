Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) is tackled by defensive back DJ Turner (5) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) in the first half. at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-2, 0-0 MAC) are 10-point favorites when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-4, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 for the outing.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -10 49

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in three of six games this season.

Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 45.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 6.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois is 4-1-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Huskies put up 3.8 more points per game (27.5) than the Falcons give up (23.7).

Northern Illinois is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.7 points.

The Huskies average 35.4 more yards per game (380.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (344.8).

In games that Northern Illinois totals more than 344.8 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Huskies have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (10).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Falcons have been installed as underdogs by a 10-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Falcons put up 13.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Huskies surrender (31.3).

The Falcons collect 291.5 yards per game, 119.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Huskies give up.

The Falcons have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats