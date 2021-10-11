Publish date:
Northwestern vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between Big Ten rivals when the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ryan Field. Rutgers is a 1-point underdogs. The over/under is 46.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Northwestern vs. Rutgers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northwestern
-1
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Northwestern and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- Rutgers' games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 2.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.5 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 48.0, 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- So far this season Northwestern has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Northwestern has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats average just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.8).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Wildcats average 367.2 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 364.8 the Scarlet Knights allow per contest.
- In games that Northwestern amasses more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Scarlet Knights put up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 the Wildcats give up.
- When Rutgers records more than 27.2 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats allow (448.6).
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Northwestern
|Stats
|Rutgers
22.0
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
27.2
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
367.2
Avg. Total Yards
354.7
448.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.8
9
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
10