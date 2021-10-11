Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Carl Richardson (9) runs and is tackled by Ohio Bobcats cornerback Pierre Kemeni (7) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between Big Ten rivals when the Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Ryan Field. Rutgers is a 1-point underdogs. The over/under is 46.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Rutgers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -1 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Northwestern and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Rutgers' games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 2.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.5 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 48.0, 1.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

So far this season Northwestern has one win against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Northwestern has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (22.8).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Wildcats average 367.2 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 364.8 the Scarlet Knights allow per contest.

In games that Northwestern amasses more than 364.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Wildcats have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Northwestern at SISportsbook.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Scarlet Knights put up 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 the Wildcats give up.

When Rutgers records more than 27.2 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights collect 93.9 fewer yards per game (354.7) than the Wildcats allow (448.6).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats