The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's eighth-ranked scoring offense, square off against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) and their 16th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Sooners are heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 67 points.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -11.5 67

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 67-point total in four of six games this season.

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 79.6 points per game, 12.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sooners games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 5.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Horned Frogs have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 7.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Oklahoma has two wins against the spread.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 11.5 points or more (in five chances).

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Sooners rack up 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs allow (28.0).

Oklahoma is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.0 points.

The Sooners collect 42.3 more yards per game (471.5) than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (429.2).

In games that Oklahoma piles up more than 429.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners have six giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have seven takeaways .

TCU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season TCU has one win against the spread.

TCU's games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This season the Horned Frogs put up 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners allow (23.8).

TCU is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.8 points.

The Horned Frogs average 91.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Sooners give up (353.3).

TCU is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 353.3 yards.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats