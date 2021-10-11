Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, take on the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rebels are 3-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 79.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-3
79
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 79 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 79 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.7 points lower than the two team's combined 87.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 26.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 79 .
- In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 19.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- This year, the Rebels rack up 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers surrender (21.5).
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 561.6 yards per game, 217.3 more yards than the 344.3 the Volunteers allow per outing.
- When Ole Miss amasses over 344.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, five fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (8).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Volunteers rack up 10.5 more points per game (41.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.0).
- When Tennessee scores more than 31.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Volunteers rack up 41.8 more yards per game (474.0) than the Rebels give up (432.2).
- Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 432.2 yards.
- This year the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Tennessee
46.2
Avg. Points Scored
41.5
31.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
561.6
Avg. Total Yards
474.0
432.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.3
3
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
8