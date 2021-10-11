Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, take on the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rebels are 3-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 79.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -3 79

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have combined for 79 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 79 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.7 points lower than the two team's combined 87.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 52.5 points per game, 26.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 5.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 79 .

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 19.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread two times this year.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Rebels rack up 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers surrender (21.5).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels rack up 561.6 yards per game, 217.3 more yards than the 344.3 the Volunteers allow per outing.

When Ole Miss amasses over 344.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, five fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Volunteers rack up 10.5 more points per game (41.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.0).

When Tennessee scores more than 31.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 41.8 more yards per game (474.0) than the Rebels give up (432.2).

Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 432.2 yards.

This year the Volunteers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats