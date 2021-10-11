Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) prepares to throw the football during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium. Cal is a two-touchdown underdog. The over/under for the contest is set at 55.5.

Odds for Oregon vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -14 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 4.5 points above Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 59.3, 3.8 points more than Friday's total of 55.5.

The 49.6 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered the spread one time this season.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more in three chances.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Ducks rack up 8.2 more points per game (35.8) than the Golden Bears give up (27.6).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.6 points.

The Ducks average 22.0 more yards per game (421.2) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (399.2).

In games that Oregon totals over 399.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ducks have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have six takeaways .

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Cal has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears average just 2.4 more points per game (24.2) than the Ducks allow (21.8).

When Cal scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears collect just 1.8 fewer yards per game (407.2) than the Ducks allow per outing (409.0).

In games that Cal piles up over 409.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Golden Bears have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (13).

