The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) bring the first-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 24 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Panthers are 4-point favorites. A total of 57 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -4 57

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in all five games this season.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 77 points per game, 20.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 15.8 points above the 41.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57 total in this game is 3.6 points higher than the 53.4 average total in Hokies games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total in all five opportunities.

This year, the Panthers score 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies surrender (18.6).

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.6 points.

The Panthers collect 212.2 more yards per game (554.2) than the Hokies allow per outing (342.0).

When Pittsburgh churns out over 342.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers have five giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

So far this season Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Hokies average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 22.6 the Panthers allow.

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Hokies rack up 329.4 yards per game, only 9.0 fewer than the 338.4 the Panthers allow.

The Hokies have six giveaways this season, while the Panthers have eight takeaways .

