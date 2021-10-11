Oct 9, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke meets with New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales following the 31-7 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (5-0, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they visit the San Jose State Spartans (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 15, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at CEFCU Stadium. San Diego State is favored by 8 points. The point total is set at 42.5 for the outing.

Odds for San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -8 42.5

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.

In 50% of San Jose State's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 42.5.

The two teams combine to average 56.1 points per game, 13.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points more than the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 13.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Spartans games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have been favored by 8 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Aztecs score 11.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Spartans allow (23.8).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Aztecs rack up 370.2 yards per game, just 0.7 more than the 369.5 the Spartans allow per contest.

San Diego State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 369.5 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (3) this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Spartans put up 3.9 more points per game (20.5) than the Aztecs allow (16.6).

When San Jose State scores more than 16.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 333.0 yards per game, 63.0 more yards than the 270.0 the Aztecs give up.

In games that San Jose State totals more than 270.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (9).

Season Stats