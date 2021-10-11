Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt foes meet when the South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 3 points. The total is 49.5 points for this game.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -3 49.5

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points or more only once this season.

So far this season, 60% of Georgia Southern's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.8, is 1.3 points above Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.2 points under the 52.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Jaguars games this season feature an average total of 50.5 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 4.8 points below the 54.3 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

So far this year South Alabama has two wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Jaguars average 6.7 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Eagles surrender (32.7).

The Jaguars collect 360.6 yards per game, 126.4 fewer yards than the 487.0 the Eagles give up per outing.

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Georgia Southern has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 4.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Jaguars allow (20.0).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 68.9 more yards per game (380.7) than the Jaguars give up (311.8).

When Georgia Southern amasses over 311.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Eagles have six giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats