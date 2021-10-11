Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) drops a pass against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is favored by 20 points. An over/under of 51 is set for the contest.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -20 51

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points only two times this season.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in three of five games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.7 points higher than the combined 35.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points fewer than the 58.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Gamecocks games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Gamecocks rack up 14.2 fewer points per game (22) than the Commodores give up (36.2).

The Gamecocks rack up 116.2 fewer yards per game (336.3) than the Commodores give up per contest (452.5).

This year, the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Commodores' takeaways (6).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this year Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 20 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

This year the Commodores score 8.7 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Gamecocks allow (22).

When Vanderbilt scores more than 22 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Commodores average 310.7 yards per game, only 18.5 fewer than the 329.2 the Gamecocks give up.

When Vanderbilt amasses over 329.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats