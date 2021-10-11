Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) makes a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers expect a tight contest between Pac-12 foes when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Washington State is a 1-point underdogs. A 51.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -1 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 51.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.8 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.4, 2.9 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 8.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinal covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1 point or more.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cardinal rack up just 1.0 more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars surrender (24.8).

Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.8 points.

The Cardinal average 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2), than the Cougars allow per contest (399.5).

The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Cougars have forced (13).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Cougars rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 27.0 points.

The Cougars average 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7) than the Cardinal allow (408.2).

In games that Washington State amasses more than 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

Season Stats