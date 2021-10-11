Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers expect a tight contest between Pac-12 foes when the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Washington State is a 1-point underdogs. A 51.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
-1
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- Washington State's games have gone over 51.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51.8 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.4, 2.9 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 8.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1 point or more.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cardinal rack up just 1.0 more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars surrender (24.8).
- Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.8 points.
- The Cardinal average 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2), than the Cougars allow per contest (399.5).
- The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Cougars have forced (13).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- So far this season, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Cougars rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).
- Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 27.0 points.
- The Cougars average 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7) than the Cardinal allow (408.2).
- In games that Washington State amasses more than 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington State
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
352.2
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
408.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
399.5
5
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
13