Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed as the Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will play the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. The total is 61 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -8.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 61 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in five of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.1, is 3.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 54.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 61 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 50.9, 10.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.5).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 37.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 122.1 fewer yards per game (376.7), than the Tigers allow per matchup (498.8).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Missouri is winless against the spread.

Missouri's games this season have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).

This season the Tigers score 21.0 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (16.8).

When Missouri scores more than 16.8 points, it is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers collect 113.5 more yards per game (467.0) than the Aggies allow (353.5).

Missouri is 0-6 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 353.5 yards.

This season the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats