The No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) take the fifth-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 24 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Longhorns are 5-point favorites. The point total is set at 60.5.

Odds for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Favorite Spread Total Texas -5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas' games this season have gone over 60.5 points three of six times.

Oklahoma State's games have yet to go over 60.5 points this season.

Saturday's total is 9.4 points lower than the two team's combined 69.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 12.7 points above the 47.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Longhorns games this season is 60.0, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

The 60.5 total in this game is 9.7 points above the 50.8 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5 points or more so far this season.

Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Longhorns average 25.9 more points per game (44.5) than the Cowboys give up (18.6).

When Texas scores more than 18.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Longhorns average 174.8 more yards per game (480.0) than the Cowboys give up per outing (305.2).

When Texas totals over 305.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

Oklahoma State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys put up 25.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Longhorns give up (29.2).

The Cowboys rack up 60.2 fewer yards per game (380.8) than the Longhorns give up per outing (441.0).

The Cowboys have eight giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats