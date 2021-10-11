Publish date:
Texas Tech vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 rivals at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kansas is a 16.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 67 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas Tech
-16.5
67
Over/Under Insights
- Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of six games this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 67 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, 15 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 78.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.1 more than the 67 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Red Raiders games this season is 58.2, 8.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67 .
- The 67 over/under in this game is 13.1 points above the 53.9 average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- In Texas Tech's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Red Raiders have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Red Raiders put up nine fewer points per game (34.8) than the Jayhawks allow (43.8).
- The Red Raiders rack up 457.8 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 494 the Jayhawks allow per matchup.
- In games that Texas Tech churns out over 494 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas Tech at SISportsbook.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- So far this year Kansas is winless against the spread.
- This season, the Jayhawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.
- The Jayhawks average 17.1 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (34.3).
- The Jayhawks collect 74.5 fewer yards per game (331) than the Red Raiders give up (405.5).
- Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 405.5 yards.
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Red Raiders have forced turnovers (7).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas Tech
|Stats
|Kansas
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
43.8
457.8
Avg. Total Yards
331
405.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
494
10
Giveaways
5
7
Takeaways
5