Oct 9, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes in the second half against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 rivals at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kansas is a 16.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 67 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -16.5 67

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of six games this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 67 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, 15 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 78.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.1 more than the 67 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Red Raiders games this season is 58.2, 8.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67 .

The 67 over/under in this game is 13.1 points above the 53.9 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Red Raiders put up nine fewer points per game (34.8) than the Jayhawks allow (43.8).

The Red Raiders rack up 457.8 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 494 the Jayhawks allow per matchup.

In games that Texas Tech churns out over 494 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas Tech at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this year Kansas is winless against the spread.

This season, the Jayhawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all four opportunities.

The Jayhawks average 17.1 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Red Raiders surrender (34.3).

The Jayhawks collect 74.5 fewer yards per game (331) than the Red Raiders give up (405.5).

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 405.5 yards.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Red Raiders have forced turnovers (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats