Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 11th-ranked passing defense will visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) and the 22nd-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Chippewas are 4-point underdogs. The total is 51.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -4 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points only two times this season.

In 66.7% of Central Michigan's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Saturday's total is 5.0 points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.8 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Chippewas have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rockets have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Rockets score just 1.0 more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Rockets collect just 4.3 fewer yards per game (392.5), than the Chippewas allow per outing (396.8).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 396.8 yards.

This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Chippewas have takeaways (6).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this season Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Chippewas have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Chippewas rack up 10.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Rockets allow (17.5).

When Central Michigan scores more than 17.5 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chippewas collect 147.0 more yards per game (460.7) than the Rockets allow (313.7).

In games that Central Michigan piles up over 313.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats