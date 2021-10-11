Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is a 6-point underdog. The game has a 49.5-point over/under.

Odds for Troy vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Troy -6 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points or more only once this season.

Texas State's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.5, is one point above Saturday's over/under.

The 53.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.3 more than the 49.5 total in this contest.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 59.1 points, 9.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Troy has one win against the spread.

The Trojans have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Troy's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Trojans put up 11.3 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bobcats give up (35.6).

The Trojans average 349.2 yards per game, 67 fewer yards than the 416.2 the Bobcats allow per outing.

The Trojans have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas State is 3-2-0 this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).

This season the Bobcats score eight more points per game (26.2) than the Trojans give up (18.2).

Texas State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.2 points.

The Bobcats average 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans give up per outing (271.8).

In games that Texas State picks up more than 271.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats