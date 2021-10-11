Publish date:
Troy vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Troy Trojans (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Texas State Bobcats (2-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is a 6-point underdog. The game has a 49.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Troy vs. Texas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-6
49.5
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points or more only once this season.
- Texas State's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of five chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.5, is one point above Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.3 more than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 59.1 points, 9.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Troy has one win against the spread.
- The Trojans have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Troy's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year, the Trojans put up 11.3 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bobcats give up (35.6).
- The Trojans average 349.2 yards per game, 67 fewer yards than the 416.2 the Bobcats allow per outing.
- The Trojans have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas State is 3-2-0 this year.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6 points or more (in two chances).
- Texas State has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).
- This season the Bobcats score eight more points per game (26.2) than the Trojans give up (18.2).
- Texas State is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 18.2 points.
- The Bobcats average 75 more yards per game (346.8) than the Trojans give up per outing (271.8).
- In games that Texas State picks up more than 271.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|Texas State
24.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
349.2
Avg. Total Yards
346.8
271.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
416.2
10
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
10