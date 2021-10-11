Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) pressures Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

AAC opponents square off when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Tulsa is favored by 8.5 points. The game has a point total of 58.

Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -8.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of South Florida's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.

Saturday's over/under is 13.3 points higher than the combined 44.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 68.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.7 more than the 58 total in this contest.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 58.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all five set point totals.

The Golden Hurricane score 24.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Bulls give up per contest (36).

The Golden Hurricane rack up 51.2 fewer yards per game (444.2), than the Bulls allow per outing (495.4).

In games that Tulsa totals more than 495.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

This season the Bulls score 12.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.7).

The Bulls rack up 332.2 yards per game, 100.8 fewer yards than the 433 the Golden Hurricane give up.

This season the Bulls have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (9).

Season Stats