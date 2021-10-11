Publish date:
Tulsa vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
AAC opponents square off when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Tulsa is favored by 8.5 points. The game has a point total of 58.
Odds for Tulsa vs. South Florida
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-8.5
58
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- So far this season, 60% of South Florida's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 58.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.3 points higher than the combined 44.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 68.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.7 more than the 58 total in this contest.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 58.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-2-0 this season.
- This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all five set point totals.
- The Golden Hurricane score 24.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Bulls give up per contest (36).
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 51.2 fewer yards per game (444.2), than the Bulls allow per outing (495.4).
- In games that Tulsa totals more than 495.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- South Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- This season the Bulls score 12.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.7).
- The Bulls rack up 332.2 yards per game, 100.8 fewer yards than the 433 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- This season the Bulls have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|South Florida
24.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
32.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36
444.2
Avg. Total Yards
332.2
433
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495.4
9
Giveaways
7
9
Takeaways
5