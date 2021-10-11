Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Warren Brinson (97), defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell (91) and linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) tackle UAB Blazers running back DeWayne McBride (22) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the UAB Blazers (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium. UAB is favored by 16 points. The total has been set at 43.5 points for this game.

Odds for UAB vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total UAB -16 43.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined to go over 43.5 points in all five games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.2 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 6.8 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UAB is 3-2-0 this year.

UAB's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Blazers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Golden Eagles allow (27.5).

UAB is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.5 points.

The Blazers rack up 360.3 yards per game, just 15.6 more than the 344.7 the Golden Eagles allow per contest.

When UAB picks up more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Golden Eagles put up 16.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer than the Blazers surrender (22.2).

The Golden Eagles rack up 283.0 yards per game, 74.5 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Blazers give up.

When Southern Miss churns out over 357.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (11).

