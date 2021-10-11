Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) are touchdown favorites when they visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. The game has a point total set at 57.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -7 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points just two times this year.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.8 points per game, 9.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 67 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.5, four points above Saturday's total of 57.5.

The 57.5 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 3-2-0 this season.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Aggies score 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels give up (36.4).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.4 points.

The Aggies rack up 493.8 yards per game, 40 more yards than the 453.8 the Rebels allow per outing.

In games that Utah State churns out over 453.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Rebels average 18.6 points per game, 12 fewer than the Aggies allow (30.6).

The Rebels average 281.6 yards per game, 182 fewer yards than the 463.6 the Aggies allow.

The Rebels have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats