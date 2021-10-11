Publish date:
Utah State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) are touchdown favorites when they visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. The game has a point total set at 57.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
-7
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points just two times this year.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 47.8 points per game, 9.7 less than the total in this contest.
- The 67 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.5, four points above Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah State is 3-2-0 this season.
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Aggies score 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels give up (36.4).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.4 points.
- The Aggies rack up 493.8 yards per game, 40 more yards than the 453.8 the Rebels allow per outing.
- In games that Utah State churns out over 453.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- UNLV's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Rebels average 18.6 points per game, 12 fewer than the Aggies allow (30.6).
- The Rebels average 281.6 yards per game, 182 fewer yards than the 463.6 the Aggies allow.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|UNLV
29.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
30.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.4
493.8
Avg. Total Yards
281.6
463.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.8
9
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
6