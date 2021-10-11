Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA opponents square off when the UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 18.5 points. The game has an over/under of 54.5.

Odds for UTSA vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -18.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in three of six games this season.

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in three of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.9 points per game, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 61.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Roadrunners score 37.5 points per game, comparable to the 38.6 per contest the Owls surrender.

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 38.6 points.

The Roadrunners collect only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5), than the Owls give up per outing (445).

In games that UTSA totals more than 445 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

Rice has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Owls rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Roadrunners surrender (22.3).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.

The Owls rack up just 9.5 fewer yards per game (349.8) than the Roadrunners allow (359.3).

The Owls have 10 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats