Publish date:
UTSA vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
C-USA opponents square off when the UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 18.5 points. The game has an over/under of 54.5.
Odds for UTSA vs. Rice
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTSA
-18.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in three of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 56.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 60.9 points per game, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 61.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 18.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Roadrunners score 37.5 points per game, comparable to the 38.6 per contest the Owls surrender.
- UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 38.6 points.
- The Roadrunners collect only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5), than the Owls give up per outing (445).
- In games that UTSA totals more than 445 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has one win against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.
- Rice has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).
- The Owls rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Roadrunners surrender (22.3).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.
- The Owls rack up just 9.5 fewer yards per game (349.8) than the Roadrunners allow (359.3).
- The Owls have 10 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Rice
37.5
Avg. Points Scored
19.2
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
38.6
453.5
Avg. Total Yards
349.8
359.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445
7
Giveaways
10
12
Takeaways
7