Publish date:
Virginia vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 11.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 69 points.
Odds for Virginia vs. Duke
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-11.5
69
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia and its opponents have combined for 69 points or more only one time this year.
- Duke's games have gone over 69 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.7, is 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 11.7 points above the 57.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65, four points fewer than Saturday's total of 69 .
- The 59.5 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Cavaliers average 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils allow (28.8).
- Virginia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.8 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 96.1 more yards per game (525.3) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (429.2).
- When Virginia picks up over 429.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Blue Devils.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This year, the Blue Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- Duke's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This year the Blue Devils average three more points per game (31.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (28.5).
- Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.5 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 69 more yards per game (496.8) than the Cavaliers give up (427.8).
- In games that Duke picks up more than 427.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Duke
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
28.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
525.3
Avg. Total Yards
496.8
427.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
429.2
9
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
9