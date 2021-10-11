Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) runs the ball around Miami Hurricanes cornerback Te'Cory Couch (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by 11.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 69 points.

Odds for Virginia vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -11.5 69

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have combined for 69 points or more only one time this year.

Duke's games have gone over 69 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.7, is 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.7 points above the 57.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65, four points fewer than Saturday's total of 69 .

The 59.5 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Cavaliers average 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils allow (28.8).

Virginia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 28.8 points.

The Cavaliers collect 96.1 more yards per game (525.3) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (429.2).

When Virginia picks up over 429.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Blue Devils.

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Blue Devils are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Duke's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year the Blue Devils average three more points per game (31.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (28.5).

Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.5 points.

The Blue Devils collect 69 more yards per game (496.8) than the Cavaliers give up (427.8).

In games that Duke picks up more than 427.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats