The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. UCLA is a 1-point underdog. The over/under is 54 for the game.

Odds for Washington vs. UCLA

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1 54

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have scored at least 54 points only two times this season.

UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of six games this season.

The two teams combine to score 60 points per game, six more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.9 points more than the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 52.8, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

The 54-point total for this game is 8.9 points below the 62.9 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in two chances).

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Huskies rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Bruins surrender.

When Washington puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Huskies collect 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2), than the Bruins give up per matchup (400.3).

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bruins covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bruins average 15.6 more points per game (35.2) than the Huskies give up (19.6).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 19.6 points.

The Bruins rack up 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow (326.8).

When UCLA amasses over 326.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .

Season Stats