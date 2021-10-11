Publish date:
Washington vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. UCLA is a 1-point underdog. The over/under is 54 for the game.
Odds for Washington vs. UCLA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-1
54
Over/Under Insights
- Washington and its opponents have scored at least 54 points only two times this season.
- UCLA has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 60 points per game, six more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.9 points more than the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 52.8, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .
- The 54-point total for this game is 8.9 points below the 62.9 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in two chances).
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Huskies rack up 24.8 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per outing the Bruins surrender.
- When Washington puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Huskies collect 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2), than the Bruins give up per matchup (400.3).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (9) this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Bruins covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bruins average 15.6 more points per game (35.2) than the Huskies give up (19.6).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 19.6 points.
- The Bruins rack up 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow (326.8).
- When UCLA amasses over 326.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|UCLA
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
35.2
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
326.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.3
10
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
9