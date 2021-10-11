Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 12.5-point underdog. The over/under is 67.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -12.5 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 67.5-point total in three of four games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 67.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 3.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.9 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 63.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 12.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

The Hilltoppers score 40.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the Monarchs give up per matchup (29.5).

When Western Kentucky scores more than 29.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers collect 219.9 more yards per game (550.4) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (330.5).

In games that Western Kentucky picks up over 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over five times, while the Monarchs have forced five.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 3-3-0 this season.

This year, the Monarchs have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Monarchs score 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers give up (38.4).

The Monarchs collect 345.7 yards per game, 134.7 fewer yards than the 480.4 the Hilltoppers give up.

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats