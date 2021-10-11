Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 12.5-point underdog. The over/under is 67.5.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-12.5
67.5
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 67.5-point total in three of four games this season.
- Old Dominion's games have gone over 67.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 3.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 67.9 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- Hilltoppers games have an average total of 63.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 12.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.
- The Hilltoppers score 40.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the Monarchs give up per matchup (29.5).
- When Western Kentucky scores more than 29.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers collect 219.9 more yards per game (550.4) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (330.5).
- In games that Western Kentucky picks up over 330.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over five times, while the Monarchs have forced five.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Old Dominion is 3-3-0 this season.
- This year, the Monarchs have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
- Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Monarchs score 14.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Hilltoppers give up (38.4).
- The Monarchs collect 345.7 yards per game, 134.7 fewer yards than the 480.4 the Hilltoppers give up.
- This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Old Dominion
40.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
38.4
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
550.4
Avg. Total Yards
345.7
480.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.5
5
Giveaways
10
5
Takeaways
5