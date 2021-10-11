Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Waldo Stadium. Kent State is a touchdown underdog. The contest has a point total set at 63.5.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Kent State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-7
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points just two times this year.
- Kent State's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 10.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.2, 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .
- The 63.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 64.3 points per game average total in Golden Flashes games this season.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Broncos average 3.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Golden Flashes allow (29.3).
- The Broncos collect 403.5 yards per game, 44.8 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Golden Flashes give up per contest.
- Western Michigan is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 448.3 yards.
- The Broncos have six giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 16 takeaways .
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Kent State has two wins against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.
- Kent State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This year the Golden Flashes average just 2.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Broncos give up (25.5).
- When Kent State records more than 25.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 464.2 yards per game, 151.9 more yards than the 312.3 the Broncos give up.
- In games that Kent State totals more than 312.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Golden Flashes have four turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Kent State
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
29.3
403.5
Avg. Total Yards
464.2
312.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
6
Giveaways
4
8
Takeaways
16