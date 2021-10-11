Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (4-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Waldo Stadium. Kent State is a touchdown underdog. The contest has a point total set at 63.5.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Kent State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -7 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points just two times this year.

Kent State's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 10.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.2, 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .

The 63.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 64.3 points per game average total in Golden Flashes games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Broncos average 3.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Golden Flashes allow (29.3).

The Broncos collect 403.5 yards per game, 44.8 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Golden Flashes give up per contest.

Western Michigan is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 448.3 yards.

The Broncos have six giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 16 takeaways .

Kent State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Kent State has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.

Kent State's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Golden Flashes average just 2.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Broncos give up (25.5).

When Kent State records more than 25.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes rack up 464.2 yards per game, 151.9 more yards than the 312.3 the Broncos give up.

In games that Kent State totals more than 312.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Golden Flashes have four turnovers, four fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (8).

