Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) will put their first-ranked run defense to the test against the Army Black Knights (4-1) and the No. 2 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are favored by 12.5 points in the game. The game has a point total of 42.5.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-12.5
42.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points just twice this year.
- In 80% of Army's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.
- The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 11.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.3 points more than the 41.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number four points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.5 points, seven more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Badgers put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Black Knights give up (20.8).
- Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.
- The Badgers rack up 103.6 more yards per game (379.6) than the Black Knights allow per contest (276).
- Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 276 yards.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Black Knights put up 34.4 points per game, 14 more than the Badgers surrender (20.4).
- When Army puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Black Knights rack up 170 more yards per game (387.8) than the Badgers allow (217.8).
- When Army amasses more than 217.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Badgers have three takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Army
19.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.8
379.6
Avg. Total Yards
387.8
217.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
276
14
Giveaways
3
3
Takeaways
5