Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) receives the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. michigan defense sad bad

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) will put their first-ranked run defense to the test against the Army Black Knights (4-1) and the No. 2 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Badgers are favored by 12.5 points in the game. The game has a point total of 42.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -12.5 42.5

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points just twice this year.

In 80% of Army's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 11.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.3 points more than the 41.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number four points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.5 points, seven more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Badgers put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Black Knights give up (20.8).

Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Badgers rack up 103.6 more yards per game (379.6) than the Black Knights allow per contest (276).

Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 276 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Black Knights put up 34.4 points per game, 14 more than the Badgers surrender (20.4).

When Army puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Black Knights rack up 170 more yards per game (387.8) than the Badgers allow (217.8).

When Army amasses more than 217.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Black Knights have three giveaways this season, while the Badgers have three takeaways .

Season Stats