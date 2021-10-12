Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) are massive, 17.5-point favorites on the road at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both squads have stout rush defenses, with the Crimson Tide 25th against the run in the nation, and the Bulldogs 10th defending the rushing attack. The over/under is set at 57.5.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 14.6 points lower than the two team's combined 72.1 points per game average.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 54.5 points, three fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 17.5 points or more (in four chances).

Alabama's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 19.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25).

Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25 points.

The Crimson Tide average 153.3 more yards per game (471.3) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (318).

In games that Alabama churns out more than 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread twice this season.

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Bulldogs score 27.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Crimson Tide allow (22).

When Mississippi State scores more than 22 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 127.9 more yards per game (428.6) than the Crimson Tide give up (300.7).

In games that Mississippi State amasses over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (9).

Season Stats