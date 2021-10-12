Publish date:
Alabama vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) are massive, 17.5-point favorites on the road at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both squads have stout rush defenses, with the Crimson Tide 25th against the run in the nation, and the Bulldogs 10th defending the rushing attack. The over/under is set at 57.5.
Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-17.5
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 14.6 points lower than the two team's combined 72.1 points per game average.
- The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 54.5 points, three fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 17.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 19.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25).
- Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 153.3 more yards per game (471.3) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (318).
- In games that Alabama churns out more than 318 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has covered the spread twice this season.
- Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Bulldogs score 27.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Crimson Tide allow (22).
- When Mississippi State scores more than 22 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 127.9 more yards per game (428.6) than the Crimson Tide give up (300.7).
- In games that Mississippi State amasses over 300.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Bulldogs have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Mississippi State
44.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.8
22
Avg. Points Allowed
25
471.3
Avg. Total Yards
428.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318
5
Giveaways
7
9
Takeaways
8