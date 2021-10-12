Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers expect a tight contest between Pac-12 opponents when the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is a 1-point underdogs. An over/under of 51 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Utah

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -1 51

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 51 points or more only once this year.

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.8 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Utes have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Sun Devils score 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes allow (23).

When Arizona State puts up more than 23 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Sun Devils average 100.8 more yards per game (440.2) than the Utes allow per contest (339.4).

In games that Arizona State totals over 339.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Utes' takeaways (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Utah Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Utah has one win against the spread.

The Utes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Utes rack up 30.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Sun Devils surrender (16.2).

Utah is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.

The Utes average 91.4 more yards per game (390.4) than the Sun Devils allow (299).

When Utah piles up over 299 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have nine takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats