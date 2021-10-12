Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the game against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 53.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -3.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Auburn's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.

Saturday's over/under is 14.3 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.

The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-1-0 this season.

The Razorbacks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Razorbacks average 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers allow (19.2).

Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.

The Razorbacks collect 459.7 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 322.3 the Tigers give up per contest.

In games that Arkansas piles up more than 322.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (5).

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Tigers rack up 35 points per game, 10.5 more than the Razorbacks give up (24.5).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.5 points.

The Tigers rack up 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (337.5).

Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 337.5 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats