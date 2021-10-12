Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked rushing attack will take the field against the Auburn Tigers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and the 23rd-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 3.5 points in the game. The over/under is set at 53.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Auburn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-3.5
53
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Auburn's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.3 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.
- The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-1-0 this season.
- The Razorbacks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Razorbacks average 13.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Tigers allow (19.2).
- Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 459.7 yards per game, 137.4 more yards than the 322.3 the Tigers give up per contest.
- In games that Arkansas piles up more than 322.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Tigers have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Tigers rack up 35 points per game, 10.5 more than the Razorbacks give up (24.5).
- Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.5 points.
- The Tigers rack up 113.8 more yards per game (451.3) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (337.5).
- Auburn is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 337.5 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Auburn
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
35
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
459.7
Avg. Total Yards
451.3
337.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
322.3
4
Giveaways
4
6
Takeaways
5