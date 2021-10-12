Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

MAC rivals square off when the Ball State Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Ball State is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is 55.5 for the contest.

Odds for Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -2.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.8 points per game, 2.7 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 54.5 points per game, one fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals average 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per contest the Eagles give up.

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals rack up 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.2) than the Eagles allow per matchup (389.8).

This year, the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (8).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Eagles rack up just 1.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Cardinals allow (28).

When Eastern Michigan puts up more than 28 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles average 44.4 fewer yards per game (356.8) than the Cardinals allow (401.2).

When Eastern Michigan piles up over 401.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (8).

Season Stats