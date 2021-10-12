Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after not being able to make the catch in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) take the field as 3.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are riding three-game winning streaks. The total has been set at 50.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points only twice this year.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 54.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.3 points more than the 46.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Ravens and their opponents score an average of 49.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 0.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Ravens average 3.1 more points per game (26.3) than the Chargers surrender (23.2).

Baltimore is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.2 points.

The Ravens collect 420 yards per game, 48.2 more yards than the 371.8 the Chargers allow per matchup.

In games that Baltimore totals more than 371.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-1-0 this year.

The Chargers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Chargers average 5.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Ravens allow (23).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 23 points.

The Chargers average 411.4 yards per game, 52.6 more yards than the 358.8 the Ravens allow.

In games that Los Angeles churns out over 358.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Ravens' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Ravens home games this season average 53.5 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Chargers away games this season average 49.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

