Oddsmakers give the Baylor Bears (5-1) the advantage on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1). Baylor is favored by 6 points. The point total is set at 50.

Odds for Baylor vs. BYU

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -6 50

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in four of six games this season.

BYU's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 5.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bears put up 38.3 points per game, 17.8 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (20.5).

Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Bears average 460.5 yards per game, 92.7 more yards than the 367.8 the Cougars allow per matchup.

When Baylor piles up over 367.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cougars have forced (10).

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

BYU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Cougars put up 27.2 points per game, 9.4 more than the Bears allow (17.8).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Cougars rack up 80.5 more yards per game (403.2) than the Bears give up per contest (322.7).

In games that BYU piles up over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats