Publish date:
Baylor vs. BYU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Baylor Bears (5-1) the advantage on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1). Baylor is favored by 6 points. The point total is set at 50.
Odds for Baylor vs. BYU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Baylor
-6
50
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in four of six games this season.
- BYU's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 65.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 38.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 5.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bears put up 38.3 points per game, 17.8 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (20.5).
- Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.
- The Bears average 460.5 yards per game, 92.7 more yards than the 367.8 the Cougars allow per matchup.
- When Baylor piles up over 367.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cougars have forced (10).
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cougars have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- BYU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Cougars put up 27.2 points per game, 9.4 more than the Bears allow (17.8).
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.
- The Cougars rack up 80.5 more yards per game (403.2) than the Bears give up per contest (322.7).
- In games that BYU piles up over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|BYU
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
17.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
403.2
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.8
4
Giveaways
6
10
Takeaways
10