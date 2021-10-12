Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos encourages his team from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) host the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 5 points. The over/under is 51 for this matchup.

Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -5 51

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 13 points greater than the 38 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.8, 10.8 points more than Saturday's total of 51.

The 51 over/under in this game is three points above the 48 average total in Falcons games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Boise State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos put up 15.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (16.2).

When Boise State records more than 16.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos average 86.5 more yards per game (367.3) than the Falcons allow per matchup (280.8).

In games that Boise State totals more than 280.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Falcons have forced (9).

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

Air Force's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Falcons put up 10.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Broncos surrender (21.8).

Air Force is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Falcons average 423.5 yards per game, just 9.2 more than the 414.3 the Broncos allow.

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 414.3 yards.

The Falcons have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 16 takeaways .

