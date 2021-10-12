Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The top team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), are 5.5-point favorites against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The point total is 53.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 53.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.8 points per game, 7.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's total of 53.5.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.9 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played five games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bills score 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans give up (26).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26 points.

The Bills rack up 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per matchup (377.4).

Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 377.4 yards.

The Bills have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Titans have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year the Titans score 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills give up (12.8).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 12.8 points.

The Titans rack up 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow (251.8).

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 251.8 yards.

This season the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

Buffalo is 3-0 overall, and 3-0 against the spread, away from home.

Buffalo has hit the over once in three away games this season.

Bills away games this season average 52.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.