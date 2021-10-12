Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UB Stadium. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-9
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only twice this year.
- Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.5, is 6.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.7, 1.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Bulls have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Bulls put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats give up (31.3).
- Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.3 points.
- The Bulls rack up just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (426.0).
- When Buffalo totals more than 426.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (5).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.
- Ohio's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Bobcats average 8.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Bulls give up (28.2).
- The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls give up (430.0).
- This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Ohio
31.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
410.7
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
430.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.0
6
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
5