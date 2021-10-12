Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) are 9-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at UB Stadium. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -9 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points only twice this year.

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.5, is 6.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.7, 1.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread one time this year.

The Bulls have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bulls put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats give up (31.3).

Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.3 points.

The Bulls rack up just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (426.0).

When Buffalo totals more than 426.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Bobcats have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Ohio's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Bobcats average 8.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Bulls give up (28.2).

The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls give up (430.0).

This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats