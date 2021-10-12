Publish date:
Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are favored by just 1.5 points against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The game has an over/under of 46.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Panthers vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Carolina and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of five games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 46.0, a value equal to Sunday's over/under.
- The 46-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 50.6 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
Panthers stats and trends
- In Carolina's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Carolina's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Panthers average 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 per matchup the Vikings surrender.
- Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
- The Panthers average 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings give up per contest.
- In games that Carolina picks up over 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Vikings.
Vikings stats and trends
- Thus far this season Minnesota has two wins against the spread.
- The Vikings have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Vikings average 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers surrender (17.4).
- When Minnesota records more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Vikings rack up 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers give up per contest (255.8).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 255.8 yards.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over four times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (5).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more at home.
- In three home games this season, Carolina has not gone over the total.
- Panthers home games this season average 45.2 total points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).
- The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
- Vikings away games this season average 49.0 total points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
Powered by Data Skrive.