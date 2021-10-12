Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are favored by just 1.5 points against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The game has an over/under of 46.

Odds for Panthers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of five games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 46.0, a value equal to Sunday's over/under.

The 46-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 50.6 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Carolina's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Panthers average 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 per matchup the Vikings surrender.

Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Panthers average 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings give up per contest.

In games that Carolina picks up over 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Thus far this season Minnesota has two wins against the spread.

The Vikings have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Vikings average 5.2 more points per game (22.6) than the Panthers surrender (17.4).

When Minnesota records more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings rack up 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers give up per contest (255.8).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 255.8 yards.

The Vikings have turned the ball over four times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (5).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this season, Carolina has not gone over the total.

Panthers home games this season average 45.2 total points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Vikings away games this season average 49.0 total points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

