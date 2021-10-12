Temple Owls safety M.J. Griffin (28) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Temple Owls 52-3. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats

The UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) and the second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are heavily favored by 21 points in the game. This matchup has an over/under of 58.5 points.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -21 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points just two times this season.

UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 77.8 points per game, 19.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.4 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have been favored by 21 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Bearcats score 41.0 points per game, 13.6 more than the Knights allow per contest (27.4).

When Cincinnati scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up 438.6 yards per game, 72.8 more yards than the 365.8 the Knights allow per outing.

When Cincinnati picks up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Knights have forced (8).

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread one time this season.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Knights put up 36.8 points per game, 24.6 more than the Bearcats allow (12.2).

UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 12.2 points.

The Knights average 469.0 yards per game, 174.8 more yards than the 294.2 the Bearcats give up.

UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 294.2 yards.

This year the Knights have six turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats