Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) and the second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are heavily favored by 21 points in the game. This matchup has an over/under of 58.5 points.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-21
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58.5 points just two times this season.
- UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 77.8 points per game, 19.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.4 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 21 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Cincinnati has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Bearcats score 41.0 points per game, 13.6 more than the Knights allow per contest (27.4).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bearcats rack up 438.6 yards per game, 72.8 more yards than the 365.8 the Knights allow per outing.
- When Cincinnati picks up more than 365.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Knights have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has covered the spread one time this season.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Knights put up 36.8 points per game, 24.6 more than the Bearcats allow (12.2).
- UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 12.2 points.
- The Knights average 469.0 yards per game, 174.8 more yards than the 294.2 the Bearcats give up.
- UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 294.2 yards.
- This year the Knights have six turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|UCF
41.0
Avg. Points Scored
36.8
12.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
438.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.0
294.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.8
7
Giveaways
6
15
Takeaways
8