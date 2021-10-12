Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) are an underdog by 3.5 points as they aim to end a five-game slide in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The game's point total is 48.5.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points only one time this season.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.4 points per game, 6.1 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 2.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 1.1 points higher than the 47.4 average total in Lions games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Bengals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Bengals score 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions surrender (27.6).

The Bengals collect 48 fewer yards per game (333.8), than the Lions give up per outing (381.8).

The Bengals have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-2-0 this year.

The Lions are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Lions average 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals allow.

The Lions collect just 12.6 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bengals allow (351.6).

This year the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

This season, Lions home games average 48.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 43.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

