The Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 22nd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 11 rushing offense, on Friday, October 15, 2021. The Tigers are massive, 14-point favorites. An over/under of 44.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -14 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 44.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Syracuse's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 44.5.

Friday's over/under is 8.2 points lower than the two team's combined 52.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 50.7, 6.2 points more than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 7.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 14 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Tigers score 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 per outing the Orange surrender.

The Tigers collect 324.0 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 308.2 the Orange give up per outing.

When Clemson totals over 308.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Orange.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 5-1-0 this season.

Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Orange rack up 19.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Tigers give up (12.2).

When Syracuse records more than 12.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange average 103.4 more yards per game (412.0) than the Tigers allow per matchup (308.6).

When Syracuse churns out more than 308.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Orange have turned the ball over seven times, while the Tigers have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats