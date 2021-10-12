Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) will battle to keep their five-game winning streak going as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 51.5 points.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's total of 51.5.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (19).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19 points.

The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals allow per outing (353.4).

In games that Cleveland totals more than 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have four turnovers, six fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns allow (22.8).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals rack up 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns allow.

Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 298.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1).

Browns home games this season average 46.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

On the road, Arizona is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This year, in three away games, Arizona has hit the over once.

Cardinals away games this season average 53.0 total points, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

