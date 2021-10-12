Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell calls a time out n the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Folsom Field. Colorado is favored by 7.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 45.5.

Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -7.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points only twice this year.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.

Saturday's total is 14.9 points higher than the combined 30.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.4 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Buffaloes games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 9.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Buffaloes average 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats allow (31.6).

The Buffaloes average 133.6 fewer yards per game (239.6) than the Wildcats allow per contest (373.2).

The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This season the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (23.8).

The Wildcats average 362.8 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 383.6 the Buffaloes allow.

In games that Arizona picks up more than 383.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, nine more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (3).

Season Stats