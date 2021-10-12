Publish date:
Colorado vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they host the Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Folsom Field. Colorado is favored by 7.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 45.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-7.5
45.5
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points only twice this year.
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Saturday's total is 14.9 points higher than the combined 30.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.4 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Buffaloes games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 9.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Buffaloes average 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats allow (31.6).
- The Buffaloes average 133.6 fewer yards per game (239.6) than the Wildcats allow per contest (373.2).
- The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (23.8).
- The Wildcats average 362.8 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 383.6 the Buffaloes allow.
- In games that Arizona picks up more than 383.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, nine more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Colorado
|Stats
|Arizona
13.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
239.6
Avg. Total Yards
362.8
383.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
373.2
5
Giveaways
12
3
Takeaways
5