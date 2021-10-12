Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Dreamstyle Stadium. New Mexico is a 10-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 44 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -10 44

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have combined for 44 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

New Mexico's games have gone over 44 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.4 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.5 points lower than the 49.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Rams rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos allow (27.5).

The Rams rack up 38 more yards per game (385) than the Lobos give up per contest (347).

In games that Colorado State picks up more than 347 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Lobos have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this season New Mexico is winless against the spread.

This year, the Lobos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more (in three chances).

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Lobos score 15.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Rams allow (22).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22 points.

The Lobos rack up 282.7 yards per game, 46.1 fewer yards than the 328.8 the Rams give up.

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats