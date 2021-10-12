Publish date:
Colorado State vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Dreamstyle Stadium. New Mexico is a 10-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 44 points.
Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-10
44
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have combined for 44 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- New Mexico's games have gone over 44 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.4 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 5.5 points lower than the 49.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Colorado State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Rams rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos allow (27.5).
- The Rams rack up 38 more yards per game (385) than the Lobos give up per contest (347).
- In games that Colorado State picks up more than 347 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Lobos have eight takeaways .
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- So far this season New Mexico is winless against the spread.
- This year, the Lobos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more (in three chances).
- New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Lobos score 15.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Rams allow (22).
- New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22 points.
- The Lobos rack up 282.7 yards per game, 46.1 fewer yards than the 328.8 the Rams give up.
- This year the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|New Mexico
22.4
Avg. Points Scored
15.2
22
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
385
Avg. Total Yards
282.7
328.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
347
5
Giveaways
9
5
Takeaways
8