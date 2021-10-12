Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are 4-point favorites as they attempt to prolong their four-game winning streak in a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The game's point total is 49.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in four of five games this season.

New England and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game this season.

Sunday's total is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 53.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.6, 3.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

So far this season Dallas is undefeated against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

This year, the Cowboys average 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots allow (18.4).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.4 points.

The Cowboys collect 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots give up per matchup (317.6).

In games that Dallas picks up more than 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Patriots covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

New England's games this season have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

This season the Patriots average 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.4 points.

The Patriots rack up 319.8 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Cowboys give up.

This season the Patriots have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (12).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New England has one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

This season, in three home games, New England has not gone over the total.

The average total in Patriots home games this season is 45.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

This season, Cowboys away games average 53.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

