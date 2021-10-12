Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West rivals square off when the Denver Broncos (3-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is favored by 3.5 points. The point total for the game is set at 44.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have combined for 44 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 44 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is one point higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.8 points more than the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Broncos games have an average total of 42.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Broncos have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Broncos rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders give up (24).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24 points.

The Broncos average 357.8 yards per game, just 18 more than the 339.8 the Raiders give up per contest.

Denver is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 339.8 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Raiders stats and trends

Thus far this season Las Vegas has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Raiders have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Raiders average 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos give up (15.2).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 15.2 points.

The Raiders rack up 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos give up (292.4).

When Las Vegas amasses over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 42.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

This season, Raiders away games average 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

