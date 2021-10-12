Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches as Florida Gators wide receiver Rick Wells (12) runs up the field during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 38

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) when they visit the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Tiger Stadium. Florida is favored by 10 points. An over/under of 59 is set in the contest.

Odds for Florida vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Florida -10 59

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 62.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.7 points per game, 16.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Gators games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.6 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Gators have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Gators average 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers allow (26.2).

Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.2 points.

The Gators average 504.0 yards per game, 119.0 more yards than the 385.0 the Tigers allow per contest.

When Florida amasses more than 385.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).

LSU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season LSU has two wins against the spread.

LSU's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Tigers score 13.2 more points per game (29.7) than the Gators give up (16.5).

When LSU puts up more than 16.5 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers rack up 64.0 more yards per game (379.7) than the Gators allow (315.7).

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 315.7 yards.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Gators have six takeaways .

Season Stats