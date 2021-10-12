Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen Deboer stands on the sideline against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) take the third-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 12 passing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 55.5.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of six times.

Wyoming's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.4 points per game, 13.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62, 6.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-2-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs rack up 15.6 more points per game (39) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys give up per outing (332).

In games that Fresno State picks up more than 332 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys score 30.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the Bulldogs give up (22.5).

When Wyoming puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 345.8 yards per game, 26.6 more yards than the 319.2 the Bulldogs give up.

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 319.2 yards.

This year the Cowboys have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).

Season Stats