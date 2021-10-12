Publish date:
Fresno State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) take the third-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 12 passing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 55.5.
Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-3.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of six times.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.4 points per game, 13.9 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62, 6.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-2-0 this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 15.6 more points per game (39) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).
- Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.4 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys give up per outing (332).
- In games that Fresno State picks up more than 332 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.
- The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Cowboys score 30.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the Bulldogs give up (22.5).
- When Wyoming puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 345.8 yards per game, 26.6 more yards than the 319.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 319.2 yards.
- This year the Cowboys have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Wyoming
39
Avg. Points Scored
30.4
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.4
519.5
Avg. Total Yards
345.8
319.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332
15
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
9