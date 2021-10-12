Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to hand off to running back Zamir White (3) against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga12

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 12th-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 19th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the game. The total for this matchup has been set at 44.5 points.

Odds for Georgia vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -23.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of six times.

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 26.3 points lower than the two team's combined 70.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 23 points per game, 21.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48.6, 4.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is eight points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 23.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 39.8 points per game, 22.3 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (17.5).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.5 points.

The Bulldogs average 432.5 yards per game, 127.5 more yards than the 305 the Wildcats give up per outing.

When Georgia amasses more than 305 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats score 25.5 more points per game (31) than the Bulldogs give up (5.5).

Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team scores more than 5.5 points.

The Wildcats average 206.5 more yards per game (410) than the Bulldogs give up (203.5).

Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses more than 203.5 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.

