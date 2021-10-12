Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Oddsmakers give the Green Bay Packers (4-1) a reasonable chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 4.5 points in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. The point total for the outing is set at 45.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in one game this season.

Sunday's total is 4.2 points higher than the combined 40.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 49.0, 4.0 points above Sunday's total of 45.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Packers rack up four more points per game (24) than the Bears surrender (20).

Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.

The Packers collect only 15.8 more yards per game (347.6), than the Bears give up per outing (331.8).

When Green Bay churns out over 331.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (7).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bears have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Bears average 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (24.4).

The Bears average 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers give up (322.6).

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Packers have eight takeaways.

Home and road insights

This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).

Green Bay is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three away games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

