Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Houston Texans (1-4) are a big underdog by 10.5 points as they look to stop a four-game skid in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The over/under is 43.5 for the contest.
Odds for Colts vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in three of five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 38.6 points per game, 4.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.5 points per game, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Colts games this season feature an average total of 46.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has covered the spread two times this year.
- Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Colts average 7.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Texans give up (28.2).
- The Colts collect 65.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Texans give up per outing (391.8).
- The Colts have four giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.
Texans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this year.
- The Texans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Texans score 6.5 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts surrender (24.3).
- The Texans collect 282.6 yards per game, 48.2 fewer yards than the 330.8 the Colts allow.
- In games that Houston piles up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Texans have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.
Home and road insights
- Colts home games this season average 48.5 total points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
- Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
