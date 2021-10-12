Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-4) are a big underdog by 10.5 points as they look to stop a four-game skid in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The over/under is 43.5 for the contest.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in three of four games this season.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in three of five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 38.6 points per game, 4.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.5 points per game, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 46.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has covered the spread two times this year.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Colts average 7.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Texans give up (28.2).

The Colts collect 65.8 fewer yards per game (326) than the Texans give up per outing (391.8).

The Colts have four giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this year.

The Texans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Texans score 6.5 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts surrender (24.3).

The Texans collect 282.6 yards per game, 48.2 fewer yards than the 330.8 the Colts allow.

In games that Houston piles up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Colts.

Home and road insights

Colts home games this season average 48.5 total points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

