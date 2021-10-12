Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, shakes hands with Penn State head coach James Franklin after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20. 211009 Penn St Iowa Fb 041 Jpg

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will put their 22nd-ranked pass defense to the test against the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 10 passing attack in the country, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Hawkeyes are favored by 11.5 points in the contest. The contest has a 43.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Purdue

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -11.5 43.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.1 points per game average.

The 28.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.1 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, three more than Saturday's total.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 12.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Hawkeyes rack up 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers surrender (15.4).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 15.4 points.

The Hawkeyes average only 17.9 more yards per game (317.5) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (299.6).

Iowa is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 299.6 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Purdue Stats and Trends

So far this season Purdue has two wins against the spread.

Purdue's games this season have yet to go over the total in five opportunities.

The Boilermakers score 23.6 points per game, 10.6 more than the Hawkeyes allow (13).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 13 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 140.8 more yards per game (414.8) than the Hawkeyes allow per outing (274).

Purdue is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 274 yards.

The Boilermakers have seven giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats