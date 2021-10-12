Publish date:
Iowa vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will put their 22nd-ranked pass defense to the test against the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 10 passing attack in the country, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Hawkeyes are favored by 11.5 points in the contest. The contest has a 43.5-point over/under.
Odds for Iowa vs. Purdue
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-11.5
43.5
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have combined for 43.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.1 points per game average.
- The 28.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.1 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, three more than Saturday's total.
- The 56.1 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 12.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes rack up 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers surrender (15.4).
- Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 15.4 points.
- The Hawkeyes average only 17.9 more yards per game (317.5) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (299.6).
- Iowa is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 299.6 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- So far this season Purdue has two wins against the spread.
- Purdue's games this season have yet to go over the total in five opportunities.
- The Boilermakers score 23.6 points per game, 10.6 more than the Hawkeyes allow (13).
- Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 13 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 140.8 more yards per game (414.8) than the Hawkeyes allow per outing (274).
- Purdue is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 274 yards.
- The Boilermakers have seven giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Purdue
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
13
Avg. Points Allowed
15.4
317.5
Avg. Total Yards
414.8
274
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
299.6
5
Giveaways
7
19
Takeaways
2