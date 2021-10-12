Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws the ball as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu21 Jpg

A pair of the nation's top run defenses meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cyclones are 6.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -6.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points only twice this season.

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.6 points per game, 11.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.9 points more than the 38.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 0.4 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Iowa State has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cyclones rack up 33.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (23).

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Cyclones rack up 442 yards per game, 99.4 more yards than the 342.6 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

When Iowa State totals over 342.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's five games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Kansas State's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Wildcats average 13.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Cyclones surrender (15.6).

When Kansas State puts up more than 15.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats collect 128.0 more yards per game (360.4) than the Cyclones give up (232.4).

Kansas State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 232.4 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (6).

Season Stats