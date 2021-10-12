Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II looks as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) inbounds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of six times.

Washington's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.1 points fewer than the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.4, 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 55.5.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this season Kansas City has one win against the spread.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Chiefs rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team allow (31).

Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 31 points.

The Chiefs collect only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team give up per outing (407.8).

Kansas City is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 407.8 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Football Team's takeaways (4).

Washington stats and trends

Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

This season the Football Team score eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs give up (32.6).

The Football Team rack up 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs allow.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall, at home this season.

Washington has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.

This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 12.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more on the road.

The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).

