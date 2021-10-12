Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Kansas City's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of six times.
- Washington's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of five chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.1 points fewer than the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.4, 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 55.5.
- The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 10.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this season Kansas City has one win against the spread.
- The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Chiefs rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team allow (31).
- Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 31 points.
- The Chiefs collect only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team give up per outing (407.8).
- Kansas City is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 407.8 yards.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Football Team's takeaways (4).
Washington stats and trends
- Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- This season the Football Team score eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs give up (32.6).
- The Football Team rack up 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs allow.
- This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall, at home this season.
- Washington has gone over the total twice in three home games this season.
- This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 12.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more on the road.
- The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (55.5).
